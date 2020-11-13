Advertisement

Gov. Little hosts virtual presser on Idaho COVID-19 cases

Gov. Brad Little signed a statewide public health order Monday afternoon moving Idaho back into...
Gov. Brad Little signed a statewide public health order Monday afternoon moving Idaho back into a modified Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan as healthcare facilities throughout the state face alarming demand and capacity constraints due to increasing COVID-19 spread.(KMVT)
By Brianna Heredia
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Gov. Brad Little will hold a virtual press conference updating Idahoans on COVID-19 in the state Friday at 1 p.m. MT.

The press conference will be streamed live here.

Two weeks ago, Little announced the state was going back to a modified Stage 3 of its reopening plan due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. At the time, he pleaded with Idahoans to take steps to reduce the spread of the virus.

Earlier this week Gov. Brad Little pledged to explain the safety and efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine to Idaho residents once it becomes available.

