Gov. Little hosts virtual presser on Idaho COVID-19 cases

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Gov. Brad Little will hold a virtual press conference updating Idahoans on COVID-19 in the state Friday at 1 p.m. MT.

The press conference will be streamed live here.

Two weeks ago, Little announced the state was going back to a modified Stage 3 of its reopening plan due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. At the time, he pleaded with Idahoans to take steps to reduce the spread of the virus.

Earlier this week Gov. Brad Little pledged to explain the safety and efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine to Idaho residents once it becomes available.

