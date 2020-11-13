Advertisement

Magic Valley Symphony to host concert entirely over livestream

The concert is Friday November 13th at 7:30 P.M.
The concert is at 7:30 P.M. on Friday, November 13th.
The concert is at 7:30 P.M. on Friday, November 13th.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Magic Valley Symphony is preparing for their concert Friday night at 7:30 P.M. While COVID-19 has changed a lot about the way the symphony has to play, they are excited to still be able to put on this show.

“We feel very blessed that we can still show up and play in this concert and help other people in this community find joy in this season by live-streaming this,” said Pernecia Heinemann, a musician.

The symphony worked with the College of Southern Idaho to be able to live stream the concert.

It is free and available to anyone by following this link.

“I’m very excited that we are able to do this, it was something that I missed a lot when we had to put a pause to things,” said Katie Hansen, a musician. “I’m a music student here at CSI and I’m involved in lots of different musical activities and to be able to still be able to do them now even though we have to be creative in doing them now has meant a lot to me personally.”

Everyone is required to wear a mask that is in the symphony, and the chairs are spread apart from each other, which has created some challenges.

“It’s been harder to hear each other because we have to have some more space, we’ve even had to be creative flipping sections around, normally we have the string players in the front, but now they are in the back because we don’t make aerosols when we play, and so it’s been a learning experience having to still make music with each other while being safe,” said Hansen.

They encourage everyone to tune in to their live streamed performance at 7:30.

“Watch live music, watch live sports, watch anything live that you can because it means that people are living their lives,” said Heinemann.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police are investigating after responding to a call Thursday morning after two...
Twin Falls Police investigating after two found dead in home
Ryan Luv Hanson
UPDATE: Missing Twin Falls girl located safe
BREAKING: Gov. Little puts Idaho into a modified stage 2, to mobilize National Guard to help fight COVID-19
Heat lamp causes barn to catch on fire, by igniting nearby hay
Crews battle late night barn fire south of Twin falls
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,158 new confirmed and probable cases , 16 more deaths

Latest News

BREAKING: Gov. Little puts Idaho into a modified stage 2, to mobilize National Guard to help fight COVID-19
People can leave a plastic bag of food on their doorstep between 9 and 12 on Saturday morning.
Scouting for Food Drive to happen this Saturday
Soldier Mountain is hoping to be ready to open by the middle of December.
Getting Ready for Ski Season: Soldier Mountain
Photo: Bureau of Land Management / CC BY 2.0
National Park Service faces $270M wrongful death claim