Magic Valley Symphony to host concert entirely over livestream

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Magic Valley Symphony is preparing for their concert Friday night at 7:30 P.M. While COVID-19 has changed a lot about the way the symphony has to play, they are excited to still be able to put on this show.

“We feel very blessed that we can still show up and play in this concert and help other people in this community find joy in this season by live-streaming this,” said Pernecia Heinemann, a musician.

The symphony worked with the College of Southern Idaho to be able to live stream the concert.

It is free and available to anyone by following this link.

“I’m very excited that we are able to do this, it was something that I missed a lot when we had to put a pause to things,” said Katie Hansen, a musician. “I’m a music student here at CSI and I’m involved in lots of different musical activities and to be able to still be able to do them now even though we have to be creative in doing them now has meant a lot to me personally.”

Everyone is required to wear a mask that is in the symphony, and the chairs are spread apart from each other, which has created some challenges.

“It’s been harder to hear each other because we have to have some more space, we’ve even had to be creative flipping sections around, normally we have the string players in the front, but now they are in the back because we don’t make aerosols when we play, and so it’s been a learning experience having to still make music with each other while being safe,” said Hansen.

They encourage everyone to tune in to their live streamed performance at 7:30.

“Watch live music, watch live sports, watch anything live that you can because it means that people are living their lives,” said Heinemann.

