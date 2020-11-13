Advertisement

National Park Service faces $270M wrongful death claim

They were driving out of the park June 13 when strong winds blew the metal gate into the side of their car
Photo: Bureau of Land Management / CC BY 2.0
By THOMAS PEIPERT Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) — The family of a women’s rights activist from Uganda has filed a more than $270 million wrongful death and personal injury claim against the National Park Service after she was decapitated by an unsecured gate at Utah’s Arches National Park.

The claim says newlyweds Esther Nakajjigo and Ludovic Michaud were driving out of the park June 13 when strong winds blew the metal gate into the side of their car. The gate narrowly missed Michaud.

His attorney argues a simple padlock could have prevented the accident.

A Park Service spokeswoman expressed sympathy for Nakajjigo’s family, friends and those whose lives she touched.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

