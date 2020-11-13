’Scouting for Food’ Drive to happen Saturday Nov. 14th

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The boy scouts have teamed up with JustServe to hold a food drive for the local food pantries in the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley.

Last weekend, the boy scouts went out and dropped off 25,000 bags at people’s doorsteps all throughout the Magic Valley and into the Wood River Valley with information on the Scouting for Food Drive and reminding people to fill up that plastic bag with non-perishable items.

The boy scouts and other local volunteers will come by and pick up the plastic bag filled with food this upcoming Saturday, November 14th.

You don’t even have to be home for the plastic bag to be picked up.

“Within a small radius of those communities have their own food pantries, and all the food that is collected in those communities will go to those food pantries,” said Ray Parrish, who is the coordinator. “In Twin Falls we’ve got it divided up so the Western part meaning West of Blue Lakes will go to the Mustard Seed. The Eastern part, so East from Blue Lakes will go to the Salvation Army and Twin Falls, South from Addison will come to the South Central Community Action Partnership.”

The boy scouts and other volunteers will be coming to pick up the bags between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. this Saturday.

The communities that are participating are;

Ketchum

Hailey

Carey

Richfield

Dietrich

Shoshone

Gooding

Wendell

Jerome

Hagerman

Kimberly

Filer

Buhl

Twin Falls

