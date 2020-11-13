Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, November 13, 2020

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the northern part of Blaine County until 11am tomorrow, and the northern part of Camas County until 5am tomorrow. There is also a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the southern part of Camas County until 5am tomorrow; for the central and southern parts of Blaine County, the northern part of Cassia County, all of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County until 11am tomorrow, and for the central and southern parts of Cassia County until 5pm tomorrow.

Now for more information about the Winter Weather Advisories and the Winter Storm Warnings, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

Snow is likely today in the Wood River Valley and a mix of rain and snow is likely today in the Magic Valley as a storm system begins to work its way through our area. Most of this precipitation is going to develop between 10am and 2pm, and then will continue for the rest of the day. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around tonight, especially before midnight, in the Wood River Valley, and rain and snow showers are likely tonight, especially before midnight, in the Magic Valley as this storm system continues to work its way through our area. In the Wood River Valley, some rain may mix in with this snow when the precipitation starts, but this is primarily going to be an all snow event. In the Magic Valley, the type of precipitation you see is all based on your location. In locations right around the interstate, this is primarily going to be an all rain event, although some snow may mix in with this rain at times. The further north and south you go of the interstate though is where you have a better chance of seeing a mix of rain and snow, with all snow expected in locations that have an elevation above 4500 feet. Tomorrow is then going to be drier than today is going to be as this storm system leaves our area, but there are still going to be a few scattered snow showers around in the Wood River Valley and some isolated snow and rain showers around in the Magic Valley.

Now regarding snow accumulations between 7am today and 12pm tomorrow, 6 to 14 inches of snow accumulation is expected in most towns/cities in the Wood River Valley; 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the far northern part of the Magic Valley (locations north of a line from Gooding to Shoshone); a coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations along a line from Gooding to Shoshone; 0 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the Mini-Cassia region and in the central and southern parts of the Magic Valley (locations south of a line from Gooding to Shoshone); 6 to 12+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the South Hills; and 12 to 24+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in the highest elevations within the Wood River Valley (locations with an elevation above 7000 feet).

The other big story today, tonight, and tomorrow is going to be the wind as it is going to be breezy/windy out there as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is also going to cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow around in the higher elevations. It is also going to continue to be cold/chilly today and tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley.

There are then going to be some more scattered snow and rain showers around tomorrow night and Sunday as another storm system works its way through our area, and a coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible in most locations, with higher amounts possible in the mountains. It is also going to be chilly again on Sunday as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Monday and Tuesday are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warmer on these two days than it is going to be today and this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley.

Some more scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers are then in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as a couple more storm systems impact our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a bit over these two days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13):

MAGIC VALLEY: Rain and snow likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy skies. Breezy/Windy and chilly. Winds: SE 10-30 mph. High: 42

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy skies. Cold and a little breezy. Winds: NNE to South 5-20 mph. High: 33

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely before midnight, then partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around after midnight. Windy and chilly. Winds: WSW 15-30 mph. Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers around, especially before midnight. Breezy and cold. Winds: WNW 10-25 mph. Low: 21

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally during the morning. Windy, especially during the morning. Cold. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph. High: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a few scattered snow showers around. Breezy and cold. Winds: SW 10-25 mph. High: 31

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers around, especially after midnight. Chilly. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow showers likely. Cold. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 19

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Chilly. High: 42 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow showers around. Some rain showers are also possible. Chilly. High: 37 Low: 24

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A lot warmer. High: 52 Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the morning. Warmer. High: 44 Low: 27

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. A little breezy. High: 55 Low: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 47 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. High: 52 Low: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around. High: 45 Low: 29

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered rain showers around. High: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around. High: 40

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.