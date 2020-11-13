St. Luke’s to study mental health impact of COVID-19

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - St. Luke’s Behavioral Health and St. Luke’s Applied Research Division will be researching the long-term health impacts from coronavirus.

The press release reads as follows:

St. Luke’s Behavioral Health and St. Luke’s Applied Research Division were awarded a $450 thousand grant from Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute® (PCORI®) to investigate the toll COVID-19 can take on our emotional and mental wellbeing and compare the effectiveness of two caring contact interventions. The title of the study is Mental Health Among Patients, Providers, and Staff (MHAPPS) in the COVID-19 era. St. Luke’s is partnering with the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and Empower Idaho (through Jannus Inc.), University of Washington, and a group of community members with lived experience with suicide to undertake this research.

The primary goal of the study is to assess the level of mental distress in St. Luke’s providers, staff, and patients and to study the best way for health systems to provide help.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted individuals and communities, with implications for both mental and physical health. The pandemic adds anxiety, disruption, financial hardship as well as isolation and loneliness due to social distancing and quarantine at a time when the United States was already experiencing a high prevalence of mental health conditions and increasing suicide rates. This may increase risk of suicide and can lead to or exacerbate other mental health conditions,” explained Anna K. Radin, DrPH, MPH, St. Luke’s Applied Research Scientist.

“We are grateful to PCORI for awarding this important grant to St. Luke’s,” said Dr. Jim Souza, St. Luke’s Chief Medical Officer. “We are very concerned about the increased national and local burden of mental health challenges created by the pandemic, and we want to be part of the solution. This study will not only give us a better understanding of the risks and causes of the mental health challenges, but will also give us the chance to help by gathering scientific evidence on potential solutions for those providers, employees, and patients who are most impacted. Applying the Caring Contacts intervention will help us in our overall mission to improve the health of people in the communities we serve. Addressing mental health needs is critical to addressing overall health, and we believe will save lives.”

This research will add to the previously announced The Suicide Prevention Among Recipients of Care (SPARC) trial which was delayed due to the pandemic. As a reminder, SPARC trial is a three-year randomized clinical trial that compares two evidence-based interventions to prevent suicidal ideation and behavior in adults and adolescents who screen positive for suicide risk in St. Luke’s emergency departments and primary care clinics. A safety plan supplemented by two versions of a follow-up intervention from the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline will be compared. The goal is to use the data to determine the most-effective approach to preventing someone from attempting suicide and ensure that people receive the appropriate behavioral health treatment.

Enrollment for the SPARC trial will begin mid-2021. The timeline for the MHAPPS study is approximately 12 months, starting in January 2021.

For more information on SPARC and MHAPPS visit: https://www.pcori.org/research-results/2019/comparing-two-ways-healthcare-providers-intervene-prevent-suicide-among-adults.

