Stoker, R. Erick

POCATELLO—R. Erick Stoker, age 47, passed away suddenly, but peacefully at his home in Pocatello, on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

He was born December 4,1972, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Robert H and Sharen Anderson Stoker. Erick lived his childhood and teenage years in Rupert, and graduated from Minico High School in 1991. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully as an Aaronic Priesthood holder and participated in Scouting and other Young Men activities. He attended Utah Valley State College and the College of Southern Idaho. While continuing his college education, he continued to farm his land north of Rupert. He subsequently was employed by Nature’s Best in Rupert.

Erick decided to move to Pocatello to complete his degree in accounting from Idaho State University. He worked several years for Wada Farms in Pingree, and for the past four years, he was employed by Driscoll Brothers in Pocatello as an accountant. He was admired by all who worked with him. He spoke often of his many coworkers and friends who he enjoyed working and associating with.

He was an avid sports fan and was especially passionate for the Seattle Seahawks from a young age. He continued to be a loyal fan through the years and has never faltered.

Erick was an example of one who has fought an uphill battle without thinking downhill thoughts. Despite his small stature, Erick will be admired and remembered for his resilience, quick wit, genuine smile, and the determination to live his life freely and independently.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Sharen Stoker of Rupert; his two sisters, Shanna Brubaker (Jeff) of Helena, Mont., and Lynette McKenzie (Kent) of Twin Falls; his adoring nieces, Jessica Dall (Brady) of Sandy, Utah, Mikayla Hanson (Jordan) of Syracuse, Utah, and Kendra Peterson (Joshua) of Perry, Utah; one nephew, Patrick Goldman of Orem, Utah; his great-nieces, Lila Hanson and Ivoree Peterson; and a great-nephew, Dexter Dall.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Herman D. and Minnie Ora Child Stoker;

maternal grandparents, Wayne F. and Carma Erickson Anderson; and other beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Rupert Stake Center, 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert, with Bishop Boyd W. Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from noon until 12:45 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required at the visitation and funeral service.

For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.