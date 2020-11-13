Advertisement

Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history

In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at...
In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, in Kenosha, Wis. Republicans are grasping for ways to reverse Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin over President Donald Trump, despite there being no evidence of widespread fraud or voting irregularities in the state. The effort appears aimed at sowing doubt in the election results among Trump supporters ahead of a possible recount.(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The state and federal officials and election technology companies who run U.S. elections say in the strongest such statement to date that the Nov. 3 presidential election was the most secure in American history.

The statement emailed to reporters Thursday by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency — which spearheaded federal election protection efforts — comes as President Donald Trump continues to insist without foundation that the election was stolen from him.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” says the statement. “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

The statement’s authors include the presidents of the National Association of State Election Directors and the National Association of Secretaries of State — who run elections at the state level — and the executive committee of the government-industry coordinating council that includes all the major voting equipment vendors.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Luv Hanson
UPDATE: Missing Twin Falls girl located safe
An Oregon man died and a woman was injured following a rollover crash Wednesday morning on...
Oregon man dies, woman injured in I-84 rollover crash, east of Burley.
Heat lamp causes barn to catch on fire, by igniting nearby hay
Crews battle late night barn fire south of Twin falls
Twin Falls Police are investigating after responding to a call Thursday morning after two...
Twin Falls Police investigating after two found dead in home
A June booking photo of Steven Skylar Drain (Source: Pocatello Police Department).
Idaho man pleads guilty to stabbing woman several times

Latest News

Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert discusses New Member Orientation
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (R-CO) discusses New Member Orientation
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during news conference at the Department of Labor,...
Justice Dept.: ‘Poor judgment’ used in Epstein plea deal
St. Luke’s Behavioral Health and St. Luke’s Applied Research Division will be researching the...
St. Luke’s to study mental health impact of COVID-19
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,158 new confirmed and probable cases , 16 more deaths