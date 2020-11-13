Advertisement

Utah hospital network adds 200 nurses to combat virus surge

Hospitalizations rose with a record 468 COVID-19 patients
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo, Kim Tapia holds her granddaughter Amariah Lucero, 3,...
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo, Kim Tapia holds her granddaughter Amariah Lucero, 3, as she's tested at the Utah National Guard's mobile testing site for COVID-19 in Salt Lake City. The U.S. has recorded about 10.3 million confirmed infections, with new cases soaring to all-time highs of well over 120,000 per day over the past week. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By SOPHIA EPPOLITO
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — One of Utah’s largest hospital systems is adding nearly 200 traveling nurses to keep staffing levels up as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to shatter records.

Hospital officials said Thursday that the state’s hospitals are well into their contingency care protocols, and some have effectively reached 100% ICU capacity. Hospitalizations rose with a record 468 COVID-19 patients. ICU beds reached 83% occupancy statewide.

The Intermountain Healthcare hospital network sent 100 caregivers to New York City-area hospitals in April.

Now a group of 31 NewYork-Presbyterian nurses has volunteered to work at Intermountain Medical Center and LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City for two weeks.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police are investigating after responding to a call Thursday morning after two...
Twin Falls Police investigating after two found dead in home
Ryan Luv Hanson
UPDATE: Missing Twin Falls girl located safe
Heat lamp causes barn to catch on fire, by igniting nearby hay
Crews battle late night barn fire south of Twin falls
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,158 new confirmed and probable cases , 16 more deaths
Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption

Latest News

People can leave a plastic bag of food on their doorstep between 9 and 12 on Saturday morning.
Scouting for Food Drive to happen this Saturday
Soldier Mountain is hoping to be ready to open by the middle of December.
Getting Ready for Ski Season: Soldier Mountain
Photo: Bureau of Land Management / CC BY 2.0
National Park Service faces $270M wrongful death claim
Gas and Oil
Wyoming to help petroleum industry with coronavirus funding