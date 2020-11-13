Utah hospital network adds 200 nurses to combat virus surge

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — One of Utah’s largest hospital systems is adding nearly 200 traveling nurses to keep staffing levels up as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to shatter records.

Hospital officials said Thursday that the state’s hospitals are well into their contingency care protocols, and some have effectively reached 100% ICU capacity. Hospitalizations rose with a record 468 COVID-19 patients. ICU beds reached 83% occupancy statewide.

The Intermountain Healthcare hospital network sent 100 caregivers to New York City-area hospitals in April.

Now a group of 31 NewYork-Presbyterian nurses has volunteered to work at Intermountain Medical Center and LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City for two weeks.

