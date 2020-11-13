Advertisement

Wendell schools honor veterans with car parade

By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:11 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This Veterans Day is looking a lot different than years past due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Wendell schools didn’t let that stop them from honoring local Veterans.

In years past, the Wendell schools would all have programs in the building to honor and teach children about military veterans, but they can’t do that this year. So they held a socially-distant car parade. Veterans were invited to come to the elementary school just before 9 o’clock Wednesday morning to line up. Escorted by local police, the line of cars drove around the different school campuses starting with the elementary and ending at the high school.

“Kids are going to come out and just say, ‘Hi.’ We’re going to try to sing a little," said Paula Chapman, Wendell Elementary Principal. "But we really want them to honor those veterans and we have many that are local, both active and retired. And their families, we’ve got some flags for them and their cars, and this helps the kids know, too, the importance of our veterans to our lives and our communities.”

Chapman added last spring the Wendell schools held a car parade for the kids and everyone enjoyed it so that’s why they held the event for Veterans Day the same way.

