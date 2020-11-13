Advertisement

Wyoming to help petroleum industry with coronavirus funding

Proponents point out the pandemic has reduced travel, lowering demand for gasoline and jet fuel.
Gas and Oil
Gas and Oil(KKCO)
By MEAD GRUVER
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming will use federal coronavirus relief funding to help petroleum companies move ahead with oil and gas drilling projects stalled by the pandemic and plug idle wells.

North Dakota already is using Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding for well plugging and cleanup.

Together, the two major oil-producing states will spend as much as $81 million in CARES Act funding to help the struggling oil and gas industry.

Proponents point out the pandemic has reduced travel, lowering demand for gasoline and jet fuel.

The funding also has qualified support from land stewardship advocates who seldom side with petroleum companies.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police are investigating after responding to a call Thursday morning after two...
Twin Falls Police investigating after two found dead in home
Ryan Luv Hanson
UPDATE: Missing Twin Falls girl located safe
Heat lamp causes barn to catch on fire, by igniting nearby hay
Crews battle late night barn fire south of Twin falls
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports 1,158 new confirmed and probable cases , 16 more deaths
Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption

Latest News

People can leave a plastic bag of food on their doorstep between 9 and 12 on Saturday morning.
Scouting for Food Drive to happen this Saturday
Soldier Mountain is hoping to be ready to open by the middle of December.
Getting Ready for Ski Season: Soldier Mountain
Photo: Bureau of Land Management / CC BY 2.0
National Park Service faces $270M wrongful death claim
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo, Kim Tapia holds her granddaughter Amariah Lucero, 3,...
Utah hospital network adds 200 nurses to combat virus surge