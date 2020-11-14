Advertisement

Doctor reminds patients to have an advanced directive ready

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - November marks National Home Care and Hospice Care Awareness Month, which is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

Palliative care is specialized medical care for people who are living with a serious illness.

These people are dealing with a difficult illness, and can use help managing and supporting that sickness.

Hospice care is for people who only have a short period of time left to live.

As this is national hospice and palliative care month, one doctor is urging people to think about what type of care you would want if this ever happens to you.

It is called an advanced directive, or living will.

“The first thing they do is they designate somebody as your spokesperson so if you get unexpectedly injured or really sick, and now you are unable to communicate, who would you want your care team to reach out to,” said Doctor Daniel Pruecil, a family medicine doctor. “Then the second thing it does, it lets your care team know, if the worst thing were to happen to me, would I want to be kept alive at all costs for all long as possible, or would I prefer to have those things withdrawn and just be kept comfortable.”

He says anyone over the age of 18 should have an advanced directive, which your doctor can help you with.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls Police are investigating after responding to a call Thursday morning after two...
Twin Falls Police investigating after two found dead in home
Ryan Luv Hanson
UPDATE: Missing Twin Falls girl located safe
BREAKING: Gov. Little puts Idaho into a modified stage 2, to mobilize National Guard to help fight COVID-19
Heat lamp causes barn to catch on fire, by igniting nearby hay
Crews battle late night barn fire south of Twin falls
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports more than 15 hundred new confirmed and probable cases, 3 more deaths

Latest News

Idaho public health efforts overwhelmed with surge of cases
Case surges overwhelm public health efforts across Idaho
Agreements made for and against a face-covering mandate
Twin Falls city council tables face mask ordinance discussion
Idaho Gov. Brad Little says residents should wear a face covering to slow the spread of...
Idaho governor pleads for mask-wearing to protect veterans
Idaho has reported five consecutive days of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day.
Idaho keeps breaking new coronavirus case records