Doctor reminds patients to have an advanced directive ready

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - November marks National Home Care and Hospice Care Awareness Month, which is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report.

Palliative care is specialized medical care for people who are living with a serious illness.

These people are dealing with a difficult illness, and can use help managing and supporting that sickness.

Hospice care is for people who only have a short period of time left to live.

As this is national hospice and palliative care month, one doctor is urging people to think about what type of care you would want if this ever happens to you.

It is called an advanced directive, or living will.

“The first thing they do is they designate somebody as your spokesperson so if you get unexpectedly injured or really sick, and now you are unable to communicate, who would you want your care team to reach out to,” said Doctor Daniel Pruecil, a family medicine doctor. “Then the second thing it does, it lets your care team know, if the worst thing were to happen to me, would I want to be kept alive at all costs for all long as possible, or would I prefer to have those things withdrawn and just be kept comfortable.”

He says anyone over the age of 18 should have an advanced directive, which your doctor can help you with.

