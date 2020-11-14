Kimberly falls in state semifinal to Sugar-Salem, finishes third in 3A

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In a snowy 3A state semifinal, Kimberly took on two-time defending state champ Sugar-Salem at Madison high school in Rexburg.

After the Diggers went on top first, Kimberly wants to answer. The handoff to Race Widmier, he’s got a hole and gallops into the end zone, extra point is no good, 7-6 Sugar-Salem.

Then, the Sugar-Salem running attack, Crew Clark was all over the field in this one. The senior gets a first down on the carry. That would set up another Diggers touchdown, 14-6 game.

Then it’s Kimberly’s turn, Heath Owens looks deep, tough to connect through the air with the snowy conditions, but Brett Bronson doesn’t care and makes the touchdown grab. 2-point conversion is no good, 14-12 game.

Sugar-Salem would tack on a touchdown before the break to make it a 21-12 game at the half.

Second half, Kimberly with the ball first, after they get a first down, it’s a fumble and Sugar-Salem recovers. Sugar-Salem would capitalize.

Kyzon Garner pushes his way into the end zone on the quarterback sneak to make it 28-12. A couple of minutes later, the Diggers, once more on the ground, this time, it’s Logan Cutler for the touchdown. The extra point makes it a 35-12 game.

Kimberly would score a couple of late touchdowns to make it close at the end, but the Bulldogs fall 35-27, ending their season

“You know, I look back at it, we had a great group of seniors that worked really hard in this offseason to get these guys to this place," Kimberly Head Coach Rich Bishop said. "I’m disappointed for them that they don’t get to play that one more game, but I’ve got all the respect in the world and so proud of them for all the work they did and where they brought this program.”

The Bulldogs finish third in the state.

