CSI Cross Country performs well at nationals

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KMVT/KSVT) - The CSI men’s and women’s cross country teams were both ranked in the top five coming into the National Championships Saturday in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Despite windy and cold conditions, both teams impressed. The men’s team had their highest finish ever, finishing as the nation’s runner up. Eric Christen, Riley Reid, and Jalen Anderton all finished in the top 20 individually.

The women’s team came into the meet at number five, but walked away with a third-place finish. Two runners, Amy White and Maura Williams, finished in the top 10 individually.

