Dietrich handles Mullan/St. Regis with ease, advances to state title game

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On a bluebird day after all the snow Friday, the undefeated Dietrich Blue Devils hosted Mullan/St. Regis with a trip to the state championship game.

In the first quarter, after a Brady Power interception, here he is playing quarterback. He throws the fade route, Cody Power comes back to the football and catches it for a touchdown. The Blue Devils get the 2-point conversion and go up 8-0.

Then a couple of possessions later, Dietrich up 14-0, Power dumps it off to Wes Shaw. Shaw gets up the sideline and runs over a man. The senior gets deep into Tiger territory. The Blue Devils would score a touchdown a couple of plays later.

On the other side of the ball, the Blue Devil defense wouldn’t give an inch to the Tigers. Mullan/St. Regis couldn’t get anything past the defensive line and the Blue Devil defensive secondary was strong against the run and the pass all day.

Blue Devils pouring it on, power slings it out to Jett Shaw and he takes it up the sideline for a huge gain.

Dietrich makes this one look easy., they crush Mullan/St. Regis 64-0.

Dietrich will face the winner of Carey and Kendrick next week.

