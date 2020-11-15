ISP receives grants to help solve cold, as well as active cases

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Idaho State Police’s Forensic Services Unit is receiving multiple grants, totaling $750,000 to help solve cases, both active and cold.

The grants come from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice programs to enhance forensic services in Idaho.

Approximately $150,000 of the grant money will go to solving cold cases using a new technique called forensic molecular genetic genealogy.

The hope, explains ISP Forensic Services Director Matthew Gamette, is recent advances in applying molecular biology science to genealogy techniques can generate new leads in cases where DNA has been collected from crime scenes but not yet matched to a suspect in existing databases.

“One of the interesting things that has come out of this technique that we’re now using, is that we’re able to go back to cold cases, back to in some cases, from the 1970′s.” Explained Gamette, “We’re taking the DNA from these crimes, ones that have never hit to anything in the databases that are available to us now, and we’re able to bring closure to the cases. And sometimes that helping the families to find closure, sometimes it’s the victims or survivors of these crimes, they’re able to have their crimes resolved finally after many many years. And overall it’s helping to solve criminal justice cases in the state of Idaho, it’s making our citizens safer, it’s taking people who have eluded capture and eluded prosecution for a long time and we’re bringing them to justice.”

Gamette calls it an exciting time for everyone working on the cases, from investigators to lab workers, and genealogists.

“I think now we have four or five cases that have been solved through this technology.” Gamette continues, “I anticipate that we’re probably going to have around 50 or so cases solved in the next few years using this technique and it’s just exciting, it’s an exciting time to be doing this science and using these technologies and techniques to address crime in this way.”

One of those cases that’s been recently solved was a rape in Teton county in 2017, in which the perpetrator was caught, and convicted.

