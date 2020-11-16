Advertisement

Academic All-Star — Jace Robinson

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Jace Robinson from Oakley High School.

Jace has a 3.98 GPA, scored a 28 on his ACT, and will graduate high school with over 15 college credits. He is actively involved in the school’s Parent Student Advisory Council and has earned the achievement of Eagle Scout.

Jace is 2 time State A Champion in Baseball and won the Snake River Conference Football Championship. Other accomplishments include winning third place Baseball State AA, third place Baseball Regional A Tournament, and second place State 1A Div. 1 Football. 

He plans to major in business at Utah State University.

Congratulations Jace Robinson, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

