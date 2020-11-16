Burley man dies in crash after truck hits icy patch on I-86

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Burley man died Friday after his truck hit a patch of ice on Interstate 86, west of American Falls.

Idaho State Police said after 11 a.m. Kent Gwilliam, 68, of Burley, was driving westbound on the interstate in a semi-truck and pulling single trailer when his truck hit a patch of ice.

The truck went off the left should and continued across the median, coming to rest in the eastbound lanes. Gwilliam was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck and died of his injuries. Next of kin has been notified.

ISP is investigating the crash and said the eastbound travel lanes were blocked for about 4 hours.

