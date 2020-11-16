Advertisement

College of Idaho creates new group to combat hate speech

(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — The College of Idaho’s administration has created an organization to address the three reported acts of hate speech or bigotry that have been associated with the school in the last year.

The liberal arts college created the Representation, Inclusion and Equity Alliance to address ways the college can improve its response to bigotry.

Earlier this year, homophobic language was spray-painted on Pride flags and sidewalks on campus.

In October, a school employee posted photos of her son dressed in blackface for Halloween. And over the summer, photos circulated of spray paint by student-athlete Kaylee Jones saying “#FBLM,” meaning “F—- Black Lives Matter,” along with messages supporting outgoing President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Little puts Idaho into a modified stage 2, to mobilize National Guard to help fight COVID-19
Twin Falls Police are investigating after responding to a call Thursday morning after two...
Twin Falls Police investigating after two found dead in home
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports more than 900 new confirmed, probable cases
Photo: Bureau of Land Management / CC BY 2.0
National Park Service faces $270M wrongful death claim
Constitutional Law Processor says mask mandates are legal under the law
Professor says mask mandates are constitutional

Latest News

Gov. Gary Herbert, left, listens as Gov.-elect Spencer Cox announces details related to the...
Home of Utah governor-elect site of COVID-19 protest
Police in Nampa say a hit-and-run investigation is now a homicide case after the victim died of...
Nampa police say hit-and-run victim has died from injuries
Idaho’s 2nd-largest school district goes online-only, again
Incarcerated man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies at Boise hospital