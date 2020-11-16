Advertisement

Heyburn names a new mayor

The new mayor will serve until the next general election
The city of Heyburn has named a new mayor after the voters recalled the previous one in the...
The city of Heyburn has named a new mayor after the voters recalled the previous one in the recent election.(Jake Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The city of Heyburn has named a new mayor after the voters recalled the previous one in the recent election.

Former Heyburn Mayor Mark Rosa was recalled after a group of citizens claimed he was responsible for creating a hostile environment with council members and city employees.

Promptly after his recall, the Heyburn City Council President Dick Galbraith assumed duties of mayor temporarily, until the last city council meeting, when the council officially voted and named him as mayor.

“I have pledged when, I took the oath to do my best, and that is what they are going to get from me," Galbraith said. “I will make decisions based on the best information that I have and we will go forward.”

Galbraith will serve as mayor for the next year until the next general election. He said he has not decided if he will run for mayor in future yet.

