Advertisement

Home of Utah governor-elect site of COVID-19 protest

The protest was peaceful. It is unclear how long the protest lasted
Gov. Gary Herbert, left, listens as Gov.-elect Spencer Cox announces details related to the...
Gov. Gary Herbert, left, listens as Gov.-elect Spencer Cox announces details related to the upcoming transition in the Gold Room at the Utah State Capitol on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Cox, who won the governor's race this week, said he is prepared to continue the fight against COVID-19 when he succeeds Herbert in January. He said he hopes to focus on ramping up testing, adding more contact tracers and implementing vaccine distribution. (Steve Griffin/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)(Steve Griffin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:44 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVO, Utah (AP) — The home of elected Utah Gov. Spencer Cox became the site of a demonstration over the weekend where several residents gathered to protest against how the coronavirus has been handled in the past few weeks.

The Daily Herald reported that 60 demonstrators went to Cox’s home in Sanpete County on Sunday afternoon to protest against Republicans Gov. Gary Herbert and the governor-elect.

The protest comes as Herbert implemented a statewide mask mandate last week to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Demonstrators also gathered at Herbert’s home in Orem multiple times in the past week.

The protest was peaceful. It is unclear how long the protest lasted.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Little puts Idaho into a modified stage 2, to mobilize National Guard to help fight COVID-19
Twin Falls Police are investigating after responding to a call Thursday morning after two...
Twin Falls Police investigating after two found dead in home
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports more than 900 new confirmed, probable cases
Photo: Bureau of Land Management / CC BY 2.0
National Park Service faces $270M wrongful death claim
Constitutional Law Processor says mask mandates are legal under the law
Professor says mask mandates are constitutional

Latest News

Police in Nampa say a hit-and-run investigation is now a homicide case after the victim died of...
Nampa police say hit-and-run victim has died from injuries
College of Idaho creates new group to combat hate speech
Idaho’s 2nd-largest school district goes online-only, again
Incarcerated man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies at Boise hospital