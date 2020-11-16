Advertisement

Idaho’s 2nd-largest school district goes online-only, again

Nearly 1,600 students and staff are currently quarantined in the district
(KY3)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise School District board voted unanimously on Thursday to move students to online learning after the Thanksgiving break.

Nearly 1,600 students and staff are currently quarantined in the district, crippling schools' ability to operate.

Deputy Superintendent Lisa Roberts says COVID-related quarantines have already forced 5 or 6 special education programs to temporarily close, and there aren’t enough substitutes to fill in for absent teachers.

Boise board members expressed frustration that neither state nor local health leaders have taken action to slow the spread of the virus as case numbers skyrocket, noting that bars remain open and local mask rules remain unenforced while more than 25,000 students will have to attend school from home.

