Incarcerated man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies at Boise hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -On Nov. 13, a 88-year-old incarcerated man who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at a Boise hospital.

He was transferred from Idaho State Correctional Institution to the hospital on Oct. 31, 2020. He was pronounced dead at 3:57 a.m. Friday.

The man is the fifth person incarcerated under the jurisdiction of the Idaho Department of Correction to die after testing positive for COVID-19.

Statewide there have been 752 deaths from COVID-19. The majority of the deaths are among people over the age of 60.

