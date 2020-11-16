Advertisement

Professor says mask mandates are constitutional

“You don’t have the right to infect other people with the disease”
Constitutional Law Processor says mask mandates are legal under the law
Constitutional Law Processor says mask mandates are legal under the law
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With potential mask mandates up in the air, opposition against the mandates remain high.

Many argue that a mask mandate is unconstitutional and is against their First Amendment rights. Putting you first KMVT reached out to a constitutional law professor to understand the legality of a mask mandate. He explains it really isn’t unconstitutional for the government to implement a mandate.

“Sometimes the comeback to people’s arguments of ‘We have the right of free expression.’ Is yes but you don’t have the right to infect other people with the disease," said Richard Seamon, a constitutional law professor at the University of Idaho. "The U.S. Supreme Court has what is called ‘ordered liberty,' meaning we have liberty, but we also have a social order and that we have to exercise that liberty within that framework of an orderly society and an organized government and we do, we give up some of rights so that we make sure we’re all safe and protected.”

Seamon added that he believes the mask ordinances strike a reasonable balance between the individual’s interest and the government’s interest as most of them do have exemptions and people only have to wear them while in public.

