Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIC BRILL – EVENING UPDATE

Monday, November 16, 2020

There is a winter storm watch in place for the northern portion of Blaine County for late Tuesday night through the majority of Wednesday. An incoming cold front will result in areas that are above 6,500 feet to likely see over 6″ of snow, and some areas will likely see over a foot of snow. If you are traveling through/over Galena Summit on Wednesday, take the proper precautions to avoid getting stuck or stranded! Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum and Sawtooth City are all within this winter storm watch, but Bellevue is not.

Awesome weather is in the forecast for Tuesday, but then yet another cold front is going to move through Southern Idaho for the middle of the work week.

Southeasterly winds allowed temperatures on Monday afternoon to climb well above average throughout the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region, especially south of the Snake River. The same general weather set-up is expected for Tuesday, which should allow for a return to the middle to lower 60s around those same general areas yet again. Sorry, those of you north of the Snake River. I don’t think many of you will be able to be as warm as this.

The nice weather will come to an end overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as the previously mentioned cold front approaches Southern Idaho. Clouds will be on the increase through the night, and eventually, some showers will develop from this as well. Since temperatures are going to be a little bit warmer, there will likely be more rain within this cold front than the snow we have seen over the past week. As you saw in the beginning of this write-up, there is a winter storm watch out for a few areas, so there will be some snow around, it will just be tougher to find.

On-and-off showers are going to be in Southern Idaho for most of the day on Wednesday, and even linger into early Thursday morning. I do anticipate Thursday afternoon being a bit nicer (or at least drier) than that of the AM hours, but temperatures are going to fall as well. For Tuesday, temperatures are going to be about 15° above average around the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region, but by Friday and the weekend, they will be about 5° below average. No surprise….. November is going to continue the roller coaster that is temperature swings!!

Mostly sunny, dry and slightly below average temperatures will be the main story for the weekend. So long as you can tolerate a little bit of a chill in the air, you shouldn’t really encounter many issues. Even as far as breezy weather is concerned, I expect Tuesday to be the breeziest one over the next week.

It is worthwhile to note that the middle of next week may become a little bit tricky with the next cold front that is expected to move through Southern Idaho. This one (yet again!) looks to bring increased chances of snow showers and colder temperatures. That is still a ways out, but just keep that general time frame/storm in mind.

Enjoy some nice and warm weather for Tuesday! We are going to be quite a bit cooler pretty quickly after that, so those warm temps need to be enjoyed!!

'<a href="http://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/" target="_blank"><b> For the latest on all warnings and advisories in Southern Idaho click here… </b></a>

-----------------------------------------------

MONDAY NIGHT (November 16, 2020)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 34. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 28. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY (November 17th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies. A little bit breezy and warm. High: 62. Winds: Southeast 5-20 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies. High: 46. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers, generally after 3 AM. Some snow showers will mix into the South hills of Cassia and Twin Falls Counties. A little bit breezy as well. Low: 42. Winds: South to Southwest 5-20 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers, generally after midnight. Low: 33. Winds: Northeast to Northwest 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY (November 18th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Some snow will mix into the South Hills of Cassia and Twin Falls Counties. Not as warm. High: 53. Low: 35. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and snow showers. High: 39. Low: 25.

THURSDAY (November 19th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers, generally during the morning hours. Not quite as warm. High: 46. Low: 29. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some isolated rain and snow showers. High: 36. Low: 18.

FRIDAY (November 20th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 42. Low: 25. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 34. Low: 10.

SATURDAY (November 21st)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 39. Low: 22. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 32. Low: 9.

SUNDAY (November 22nd)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 43. Low: 25. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 33. Low: 12.

MONDAY (November 23rd)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 44. WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some isolated PM snow and rain showers. High: 34.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.