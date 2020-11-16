Twin Falls man wants to create an ‘Honor Wall’ for fallen heroes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A local Twin Falls man is partnering with the city to memorialize those who sacrificed so much for our freedom. Businessman Scott Martin wants to create an “Honor Wall” in Downtown Twin Falls in the Commons area for veterans and first responders of Twins Falls County who died in the line of duty.

“We are going to be doing individual plaques. It will have name, rank, and what service they were in,” said Martin. “It will have the time frame. We will also have an eternal flame in the middle that will continue to burn”.

He said he came up with the idea one day in the Summer when came downtown and saw some kids playing in the fountain area of the Commons.

“I just thought this was a perfect location to be able to visualize it, see it, and have younger generations to see the actual people that sacrificed their lives to provide the freedoms we have,” Martin said.

He said he will presenting the idea to the city council Monday and will be asking the council for permission to use the Commons' wall and for some funds. Martin believes the project and will cost about $45,000.

“We also think we can get some sponsorship from people in the community. We have already had a couple reach out to us,” Martin said.

Nathan Murray, who is the Director of Economic Development and the Urban Renewal Agency for Twin Falls has been working with Martin, along with city councilman Shawn Barigar. Murray said he thinks the “Honor Wall” be a great addition for Twin Falls because the area really doesn’t have anything to honor its fallen heroes.,

“I’m not aware of any on the public realm other than a plaque that maybe commemorates a specific war for a group of veterans, nothing the honors or recognizes individuals,” Murray said.

Martin said he thinks the wall can probably hold several hundred names, and he is currently working with U.S. Senator Jim Risch’s office to acquire all the names of the veterans. He is also working with local police departments, fire departments, and sheriff departments to get additional names.

Martin said once approved he would like to get the project started immediately, so they can have a dedication ceremony in the Spring of 2021.

