Animal rescue group makes adjustments due to COVID-19 pandemic

The group is setting up appointments for people to meet the adoptable pets
By Jake Brasil
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Magic Valley animal rescue group is making adjustments this year after having many events canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broken Hearts Rescue does most of its adoptions at events, and this year have had to cancel 10 of them. The group said it has been challenging to get the animals out there, and currently has about 40 kittens and 10 dogs that are ready to be adopted. Broken Hearts Rescue told KMVT this year has been really bad for cats, and it is seeing a lot of stray kittens.

“A lot of people look forward to coming and seeing the dogs, the puppies, the kitties, the kittens, you know they just want to come and interact and since they can’t do that it’s harder to adopt because they want to be able to touch and see and feel a personality as opposed to looking at a picture,” said Beckie Wagoner, with Broken Hearts Rescue.

Broken Hearts Rescue is making adjustments and allowing people to interact with animals by appointment, it also wants to remind the community to always spay and neuter their animals.

