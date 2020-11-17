Buhl Public Library receives internet upgrade

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Buhl Public Library is receiving a significant upgrade to the library’s internet capability, thanks to federal coronavirus aid.

Being one of the few places people without internet in the city can go to, the Buhl Public Library is now hoping to ease the lives of residents by providing 24/7 access to Wi-Fi at the library — even when the library is closed. The library says this change comes at a time where Wi-Fi is more valuable than ever, because so much of peoples' lives are online these days for school, work, recreation and staying in touch with friends and family.

“My biggest hope is that it will not only bring people into the library for internet and then also see what else we can offer them, but also just have it available for them when we are not open because we are limited to hour 32 hours a week,” said library director Reba Puente.

The upgrade was all made possible through a grant, administered by the Idaho Department of Commerce and managed by the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

