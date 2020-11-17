Burley man organizes prayer rally for the community

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Community members in Burley are organizing a prayer rally Saturday to bring people together who seek peace in current times.

Dennis Hakes had a feeling that he needed to organize a way for people of all faiths and religions to come together and honor and recognize the United States.

He decided to organize a prayer rally at Freedom Park in Burley.

At the event, they will post the colors, and there will be guest speakers from the area who will say a few words.

Hakes said the event is for anyone who is seeking peace during these tough times.

“I hope that people from everywhere, that this word will go out to everybody who is seeking peace, who wants peace in their lives, who doesn’t want division, who wants, who wants to love their neighbor, who wants to love the community, who wants to be loved, everybody,” Hakes said.

He also encourages people to bring their own American Flags.

The event starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Freedom Park in Burley.

