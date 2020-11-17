Advertisement

Burley man organizes prayer rally for the community

Organizer said the event is for anyone who is seeking peace during these tough times
Community members in Burley are organizing a prayer rally Saturday to bring people together who...
Community members in Burley are organizing a prayer rally Saturday to bring people together who seek peace in current times.(WHSV)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Community members in Burley are organizing a prayer rally Saturday to bring people together who seek peace in current times.

Dennis Hakes had a feeling that he needed to organize a way for people of all faiths and religions to come together and honor and recognize the United States.

He decided to organize a prayer rally at Freedom Park in Burley.

At the event, they will post the colors, and there will be guest speakers from the area who will say a few words.

Hakes said the event is for anyone who is seeking peace during these tough times.

“I hope that people from everywhere, that this word will go out to everybody who is seeking peace, who wants peace in their lives, who doesn’t want division, who wants, who wants to love their neighbor, who wants to love the community, who wants to be loved, everybody,” Hakes said.

He also encourages people to bring their own American Flags.

The event starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Freedom Park in Burley.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls city council receives a concerning COVID-19 update from Dr. Kern at St. Luke's Magic...
Twin Falls City Council receives another alarming COVID-19 update
Burley man died Friday after his truck hit a patch of ice on Interstate 86, west of American...
Burley man dies in crash after truck hits icy patch on I-86
A fire broke out at the Jalisco Taqueria on Blue Lakes Boulevard around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls food truck, spreads to restaurant
Constitutional Law Processor says mask mandates are legal under the law
Professor says mask mandates are constitutional
Idaho’s 2nd-largest school district goes online-only, again

Latest News

KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports record 35 COVID-19 deaths in one day
Over the past five years, the College of Southern Idaho’s radiologic technology program says...
CSI’S radiologic technology program provides technologists for southern Idaho
The Idaho DMV is issuing an extension on expiring registrations and driver’s licenses.
Idaho DMV issues extension on licenses and registrations
A woman who fatally stabbed her husband’s ex-wife in Oregon has been sentenced to life in prison.
Woman gets life in prison for killing husband’s ex-wife