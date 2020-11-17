Advertisement

CSI partners with health district to help fill the need for contact tracers

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The College of Southern Idaho and the South Central Public Health District are partnering up together with a new volunteer opportunity for nursing students.

Nursing students at the College of Southern Idaho have to volunteer a set amount of hours at a hospital or clinic in the community in order to graduate from the program. But because of COVID-19, some aren’t able to find a place to do this.

“It’s now impacting the amount of staffing at all levels of care, we’re talking about home health, skilled nursing, hospitals, facilities can’t offer safe teaching with our students if they don’t have the staffing,” said Katrina Starks, one of the instructors for the nursing program at CSI.

The South Central Public Health District reached out the nursing program to see if those in the program would be interested in volunteering as contact tracers.

“This program kind of came to us all wrapped up with a bow, and we were really excited because it was a win-win on all ends," Starks said. “It’s totally relevant to the student learning, no matter the level of education they have through the program.”

Students are now getting hands-on experience talking with members of the community about their symptoms and they are helping to fill a need for more contact tracers.

“Not necessarily our patient, but with someone about their symptoms and everything we are getting to put those skills that we are talking about in class to use, use our communication skills and just talk to a patient," said student Jalyce Webband. “Even though we aren’t doing anything for them, we are able to put all of what we are learning to use at that point.”

They say they tried to make it as personable of an experience as possible.

“I tried to make a connection where it was easy to talk and not like they were just answering questions," said student Ashley Carr. “And a lot of these people are isolating or at the end of it, and so they aren’t getting a lot of that personal communication. So it was fun to make it more welcoming and like we’re all in this together.”

They are thankful to the South Central Public Health District for the opportunity.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burley man died Friday after his truck hit a patch of ice on Interstate 86, west of American...
Burley man dies in crash after truck hits icy patch on I-86
Twin Falls city council receives a concerning COVID-19 update from Dr. Kern at St. Luke's Magic...
Twin Falls city council receives another alarming COVID update
Constitutional Law Processor says mask mandates are legal under the law
Professor says mask mandates are constitutional
Idaho’s 2nd-largest school district goes online-only, again
Police in Nampa say a hit-and-run investigation is now a homicide case after the victim died of...
Nampa police say hit-and-run victim has died from injuries

Latest News

A Twin Falls pawn shop is seeing an uptick in the number of people coming in to sell items,...
Uptick in individuals pawning items in the Magic Valley
My Place Hotel has been offering Sharing the Spirit since they opened.
Sharing the Spirit taking place at My Place Hotel
The nursing students are getting practical hands on experience.
CSI partners with South Central Public Health District to provide contact tracers.
The Buhl Public Library is receiving a significant upgrade to the library’s internet...
Buhl Public Library receives internet upgrade