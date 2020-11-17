Advertisement

CSI Theater students adapt to COVID-19 restrictions to still be able to perform ‘Oedipus’

The show will be via live stream only.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Students at the College of Southern Idaho are preparing to perform “Oedipus” this weekend. COVID-19 has created a few hoops that they have had to jump through.

“I really missed performing, we our last show was in March and that was when everything kind of shut down, but I’ve just really enjoyed being back on the stage, back in the space, back with my friends,” said Adam Victor, who is playing Oedipus.

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the show will be performed via livestream only, and all of the cast and crew members will be wearing masks the entire time.

“We’ve had to project a little bit louder, but it’s really trained us to use our face and our body a lot more because we have to make up for what we can’t show with our mouths,” Victor said.

But, they say the masks are a small price to pay to be back on stage performing again.

“It’s just a small thing to have to deal with, because it’s great that we still get to perform, having to wear a mask is nothing because we still get to perform,” Victor said.

Since they won’t be allowing any audience members in the theater, they hope people from all over the community will watch the livestream of the play on Thursday, Friday or Saturday night.

“We’re in a pandemic, what else would you be doing on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday, besides being at work, it would be nice to tune in with your family, you have some pizza, some hot cocoa, some popcorn and it’s a nice night you can have with your family,” said Maggie Ryan, who is playing Tiresias in the show.

Tickets can be purchased here.

