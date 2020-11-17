Elko police look for person of interest in connection to Nov. 1 murder

ELKO, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) - Elko Police Department is looking for information about a person of interest related to a homicide that took place on Nov. 1 at a McDonald’s on Idaho Street.

On Monday, Police said the person of interest is not a suspect but may possibly have information concerning the homicide.

Anyone who may be able to identify the person and provide information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Cassie Wyllie at 757-777-7310. People may also remain anonymous.

The Elko Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individual in the photos. This individual is... Posted by Elko Police Department on Monday, November 16, 2020

Police said the person killed at the McDonald’s on Nov. 1 was 16-year-old Kylee Leniz of Elko. Kylee was a student at Elko High School.

On Nov. 2, police said the suspect in the homicide was Justin Michael Mullis, 24, of Winnemucca. He was later arrested and charged with open murder. Police said the crime appeared to be random and there was no connection between Kylee and Mullis

People said the suspect walked up to the drive-thru window and fired through the window striking Kylee. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect in the homicide at the Idaho St. McDonald's restaurant has been taken into custody. 24-year-old Justin... Posted by Elko Police Department on Monday, November 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.