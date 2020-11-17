Fire breaks out at Jalisco Taqueria

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A fire broke out at the Jalisco Taqueria on Blue Lakes Boulevard. According to the Twin Falls Fire Battalion Chief, the blaze began in a nearby food truck and spread to the building. There are no reports of any injuries, and KMVT will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

