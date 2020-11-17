Fire breaks out at Jalisco Taqueria
Battalion Chief says fire started in nearby food truck
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A fire broke out at the Jalisco Taqueria on Blue Lakes Boulevard. According to the Twin Falls Fire Battalion Chief, the blaze began in a nearby food truck and spread to the building. There are no reports of any injuries, and KMVT will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.