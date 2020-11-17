Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Jalisco Taqueria

Battalion Chief says fire started in nearby food truck
A fire broke out at the Jalisco Taqueria on Blue Lakes Boulevard around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
A fire broke out at the Jalisco Taqueria on Blue Lakes Boulevard around 4:30 Tuesday morning.(Kevin Sheridan)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A fire broke out at the Jalisco Taqueria on Blue Lakes Boulevard. According to the Twin Falls Fire Battalion Chief, the blaze began in a nearby food truck and spread to the building. There are no reports of any injuries, and KMVT will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burley man died Friday after his truck hit a patch of ice on Interstate 86, west of American...
Burley man dies in crash after truck hits icy patch on I-86
Constitutional Law Processor says mask mandates are legal under the law
Professor says mask mandates are constitutional
Idaho’s 2nd-largest school district goes online-only, again
Police in Nampa say a hit-and-run investigation is now a homicide case after the victim died of...
Nampa police say hit-and-run victim has died from injuries
Incarcerated man who tested positive for COVID-19 dies at Boise hospital

Latest News

Twin Falls First United Methodist Church is offering free meals this Thanksgiving
Twin Falls church is offering free meals this Thanksgiving to help those dealing with food insecurity
Will be asking the city council for funds and permission to use the space
Twin Falls man wants to create an ‘Honor Wall’ for fallen heroes
Twin Falls city council receives a concerning COVID-19 update from Dr. Kern at St. Luke's Magic...
Twin Falls city council receives another alarming COVID update
Being one of the only homeless shelters in South Central Idaho, The Valley House currently has...
The Valley House is full of families that need to be adopted for the holidays