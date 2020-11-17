Advertisement

Hansen Elementary School parents raise money during Christmas Bazaar

The money raised by the PTO will help pay for things done at the school.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A group of Hansen parents are relieved they are able to raise money for their children’s school. KMVT got a chance to speak with the Hansen Elementary Parent Teacher Organization, which shared with KMVT its thoughts on how a small-town fundraiser is helping make a big difference.

There was a short time of concern as the Hansen Elementary Christmas Bazaar almost had to be canceled. The Hansen Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization said it was able to get approval from the health district under the governor’s new health order.

“We got the OK to do it, and we are so excited to be here," said Cali Baily, the PTO president. “We have had a full house and lots of shoppers.”

Several local businesses set up Saturday at Hansen Elementary, and all vendors are asked to pay a fee and all of that money goes toward the Hansen PTO. There was a mix of items for attendees, some vendors sold jewelry while others promoted homemade Christmas decorations.

“We had teachers her as early as 7:30 a.m. this morning,” said Jess Torrero the PTO secretary. “Helping people load stuff in the freezing cold and they are not getting paid to be here today, but they know it is something that needs to happen not only for face-to-face interaction and feeling a little normal, but also to raise money for different things we do at the school.”

The parents KMVT spoke with said in these small towns the schools need all the help they can get. They also shared the importance of providing opportunities for students to have fun.

“PTO really is about bringing the community into the school and all of that helps,” Torrero said.

With the uncertainty of this year, the PTO said it feels immensely grateful for the community support.

“Thank you," Baily said. “We are so lucky we are here, and we just want to thank everybody. So it has been really great, thank you.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

