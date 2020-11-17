Advertisement

Idaho gas prices uncertain under modified Stage 2 reopening

“It will be interesting to see how businesses are really impacted by this and how demand follows that”
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With Idaho moving back into a modified Stage 2 under the Idaho Rebounds plan, and other states having similar restrictions, the question of gasoline prices are up in the air.

Over the weekend, the national average gas price went up one penny with the Idaho average going down two cents and Twin Falls going down three cents.

A spokesman with AAA Idaho said that while the state is back to a modified Stage 2, it’s still too early to say for certain what the demand will be for gas and diesel. Idaho did see a jump in diesel in October from $2.35 to $2.60, which may have been from people driving their diesel pickup trucks as we were opening up before going back to Stage 2.

AAA does say that because businesses are not being forced to shut down that will be a factor in fuel prices moving forward.

“If you still have to drive somewhere to get your carry-out order you’re going to still be using the same amount of gas as if you stopped and ate there," said Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho. "So, it will be interesting to see how businesses are really impacted by this and how demand follows that.”

Idaho is currently ninth in the country for most expensive regular gasoline.

