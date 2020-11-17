Advertisement

My Place Hotel offering special accommodations for those visiting loved ones this holiday season

The Twin Falls location has offered the special since opening its doors
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - My Place Hotel is offering a special service for people this holiday season.

The Twin Falls My Place Hotel has done Sharing the Spirit every year since it has been open.

For people who have family members in the hospital, nursing homes or other long term care facilities, family members can get a free night stay at the hotel for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

“To bring families together within our community, to make sure no one is alone for the holidays, to be able to offer them a warm safe place to be so they can visit their loved ones,” said Stacey Bell, the manager of the hotel.

Every My Place Hotel is offering this across the country.

For more information, call the Twin Falls My Place Hotel at 208-733-0999 and ask for Bell.

