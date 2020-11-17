Advertisement

Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller speaks during a meeting with Lithuanian Minister...
Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller speaks during a meeting with Lithuanian Minister of National Defence Raimundas Karoblis at the Pentagon, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller on Tuesday announced plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan, saying the decision fulfills President Donald Trump’s pledge to bring forces home even as Republicans and U.S. allies warn against a rash withdrawal.

The new plan will accelerate troop withdrawals from Iraq and Afghanistan in Trump’s final days in office, despite arguments from senior military officials in favor of a slower, more methodical pullout. Trump has refused to concede his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, who takes office Jan. 20, just five days after the troop withdrawals are slated to finish.

Miller, who refused to take questions from reporters, said the plan will cut the number of troops in Afghanistan from more than 4,500 to 2,500, and in Iraq from about 3,000 to 2,500. Miller added that the U.S. remains ready to respond if conditions deteriorate.

“If the forces of terror, instability, division and hate begin a deliberate campaign to disrupt our efforts, we stand ready to apply the capabilities required to thwart them,” he said in a roughly eight-minute statement to reporters in the Pentagon briefing room.

The withdrawal plan falls short of Trump’s oft-repeated vow to end America’s long wars. It also runs counter to his guidance that troop withdrawals be based on the conditions on the ground, not a date on the calendar.

In Afghanistan, in particular, military and defense leaders have consistently said the Taliban has not yet met requirements to reduce violent attacks against Afghan government forces. U.S. forces have remained in Afghanistan since they invaded in October 2001.

The decision has already received a cool reception from some Republican leaders on Capitol Hill, and a somewhat uncharacteristically blunt critique from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien said the president is keeping his promise to the American people to get U.S. troops out of war zones. “By May, it is President Trump’s hope that they will all come home safely and in their entirety,” O’Brien told reporters at the White House shortly after Miller made the announcement at the Pentagon.

“I want to reiterate that this policy is not new,” O’Brien said. “This has been the president’s policy since he took office.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burley man died Friday after his truck hit a patch of ice on Interstate 86, west of American...
Burley man dies in crash after truck hits icy patch on I-86
Twin Falls city council receives a concerning COVID-19 update from Dr. Kern at St. Luke's Magic...
Twin Falls City Council receives another alarming COVID-19 update
Constitutional Law Processor says mask mandates are legal under the law
Professor says mask mandates are constitutional
Idaho’s 2nd-largest school district goes online-only, again
Police in Nampa say a hit-and-run investigation is now a homicide case after the victim died of...
Nampa police say hit-and-run victim has died from injuries

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Federal...
Controversial Fed nominee Shelton stalls in Senate test vote
Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans
COVID crisis consuming the country
COVID crisis consuming the country
A Twin Falls pawn shop is seeing an uptick in the number of people coming in to sell items,...
Pawn Shop Magic Valley-Jake
The CDC is suggesting people take extra precautions when celebrating the holidays during the...
CDC suggestions for celebrating the holidays safely