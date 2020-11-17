Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the northern part of Blaine County from 11pm tonight until 11pm tomorrow night. 6 to 12+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations that have an elevation above 6500 feet, and this snow is going to cause there to be hazardous driving conditions.

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions today as a storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be breezy today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be mild today as well as high temperatures are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley.

Tonight is then going to have cloudy skies with scattered snow and rain showers around, generally after midnight, in the Wood River Valley, and cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers, mainly after 3am, in the Magic Valley as this storm system continues to get closer and closer to our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers around tomorrow in the Magic Valley, and rain and snow showers are likely tomorrow in the Wood River Valley as this storm system works its way through our area. Some more scattered rain and snow showers are then possible tomorrow night, generally before midnight, as this storm system begins to leave our area.

Now regarding snow accumulations between 8pm tonight and 12am Thursday morning, 6 to 12+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations in the Wood River Valley that have an elevation above 6500 feet (including Galena Summit); 3 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations in the Wood River Valley that have an elevation between 6000 and 6500 feet (including Ketchum and Sun Valley); a coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the South Hills and in locations in the Wood River Valley that have an elevation between 5000 and 6000 feet (including Bellevue, Fairfield, and Hailey), and little to no snow accumulation is expected in all other locations.

It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it is going to be today as high temperatures are only going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

A disturbance is then going to pass through our area on Thursday giving us partly cloudy skies and a chance to see a few more rain and snow showers, especially during the afternoon and evening. The temperatures are also going to continue to cool down as we head into Thursday as highs are only going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday and Saturday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday as the next storm system begins to approach our area. Monday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow and rain showers around during the afternoon and evening as this storm system continues to get closer to our area. It is also going to be chilly this weekend and early next week as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies. Breezy and mild. Winds: SE 10-25 mph. High: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the evening. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 46

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers, mainly after 3am. Breezy before midnight. Winds: SSE 10-25 mph before midnight, then WSW 5-15 mph after midnight. Low: 42

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers around, generally after midnight. Winds: NE to West 5-15 mph. Low: 34

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered rain showers around. Cooler and a bit breezy. Winds: ESE to South 5-20 mph. High: 52

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy skies. Cooler. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. High: 40

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a few scattered rain and snow showers around, generally before midnight. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers around, generally before midnight. Cold. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 24

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. High: 45 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. High: 36 Low: 16

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 42 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 34 Low: 10

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Chilly. High: 39 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Chilly. High: 32 Low: 9

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 41 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 33 Low: 14

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around during the afternoon and evening. High: 35

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.