Stage II places restrictions on fans at high school games

Each district is different, but ultimately you can’t exceed 10 spectators.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -With Stage II in place for the immediate future, there are some restrictions imposed on spectators at our local schools.

First off, freshman and JV basketball teams have been granted the ability to stay for the varsity games, but the squads are not allowed to roam around the stands and must be tucked away in the corner.

As the health department continues to monitor the situation, local athletic directors have been given permission to allow this to happen.

Meanwhile, we talked to Randy Winn of Burley High School who told us what the Cassia County School District (Burley, Declo, Oakley and Raft River) is doing when it comes to spectators.

Each home team is allowed ten total and no visiting fans are allowed.

Winn said, “we’ll clean the gym out between each game and have the fans from the previous game leave, then (allow the) fans that are going to start come in, we’ll do it that way at all four of our high schools.” “Cheer, band and dance will not be allowed in because it will count against those ten.”

Kimberly is allowing one fan per athlete as well and no visitors.

Valley is allowing up to ten fans, with no visitors.

Wendell is allowing up to ten non-essential guests.

Meanwhile, Buhl, Filer, Gooding, Hagerman, Hansen, Jerome, Minico, Murtaugh, Richfield and Shoshone are not allowing fans at this time.

Hansen is offering a streaming service on Facebook to watch the games. If the state moves into Stage 3, the Huskies told KMVT they will allow four fans per player and will be clearing the gym between our JV and Varsity games.

Shoshone is allowing a person from the visiting team to come in and stream the game back to their school.

We’ll continue to update this list, as soon as we get confirmation.

