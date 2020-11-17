Advertisement

State officials eye McCall-area land swap amid opposition

Opponents fear open space will be developed, changing the character of the small town
FILE - In this July 7, 2004, file photo, Dennis Rogers, of Corona, Calif., fishes off a dock at...
FILE - In this July 7, 2004, file photo, Dennis Rogers, of Corona, Calif., fishes off a dock at Ponderosa Park in McCall, Idaho, while vacationing. A private investment firm's proposal to swap private timberland in northern Idaho for up to 28,000 acres of public state land in and around the tourist destination of McCall that is also a popular area for vacation homes is facing opposition from local governments, environmental groups and private citizens. Trident Holdings LLC pitched the plan Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, to Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other statewide-elected members of the Idaho Land Board. (AP Photo/Matt Cilley, File)(MATT CILLEY | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An investment firm’s proposal to swap private timberland in northern Idaho for up to 44 square miles of public state land in and around the tourist destination of McCall is facing opposition from local governments, environmental groups and private citizens.

Trident Holdings LLC pitched the plan Tuesday to Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other statewide-elected members of the Idaho Land Board. They remained non-committal during what was an information-only agenda item.

Opponents fear open space will be developed, changing the character of the small town.

