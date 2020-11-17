State officials eye McCall-area land swap amid opposition

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An investment firm’s proposal to swap private timberland in northern Idaho for up to 44 square miles of public state land in and around the tourist destination of McCall is facing opposition from local governments, environmental groups and private citizens.

Trident Holdings LLC pitched the plan Tuesday to Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other statewide-elected members of the Idaho Land Board. They remained non-committal during what was an information-only agenda item.

Opponents fear open space will be developed, changing the character of the small town.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.