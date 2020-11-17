The Valley House seeks community members to adopt families for Christmas

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Valley House of Twin Falls is full of families that need to be adopted this holiday season.

Being one of the only homeless shelters in south central Idaho, The Valley House currently has around 12 families, six single women, two single men and 14 families in transitional living.

The Valley House asks the community to adopt a family and provide gifts for them each year for Christmas. The need this year is particularly high.

“I just hope we have a lot of people out in the community that are willing to give,” said Valley House executive Director John Spiers. “Willing to really realize there are a lot of people who are much more fortunate. They are better off and hopefully they are willing to give to those less fortunate.”

The holidays are just around the corner! We are looking for businesses, social groups, and individuals to partner with... Posted by Valley House on Thursday, October 22, 2020

The Valley House asks the public to stop by during it regular business hours or give them a call at 208-734-7736 for more information on adopting a family this holiday season. The organization is also currently in the need of donated adult coats.

