Twin Falls church is offering free meals this Thanksgiving to help those dealing with food insecurity

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -This Thanksgiving a local Twin Falls church is making sure people dealing with food insecurity have a hot meal, but COVID-19 has changed things up for them a little bit this holiday season.

On the Sunday before Thanksgiving every year, Twin Falls First United Methodist Church feeds more than 100 people dealing with food insecurity. It is a meal that also provides them with a roof over their head and some much-needed companionship.

Last year's Thanksgiving meal at Twin Falls First United Methodist Church (SK)

“At our holiday meals, we really saw that happening. We really saw connections building, friendships building, and people just really rubbing shoulders with people that they otherwise might not be connected to,” said Buddy Gharring, who is the pastor at Twin Falls First United Methodist Church.

However, because of COVID instead of a hot Turkey Holiday Feast in the church’s banquet room, the church will be offering to-go meals this Thanksgiving.

“You can pick up a pre-meal meal package. This is a meal that you can cook at home, like a chicken casserole bake, or a green bean casserole type dish,” said Gharring. “Or if you don’t have access to a kitchen or cookery we also have ready-to-eat food kits”.

The pastor said they will be also offering vouchers to local restaurants in the downtown area.

“So far we have connected with Koto Brewing, Twin Falls Sandwich Company, YellowBrick Cafe, and the Depot Grill,” said Gharring. “They have all signed on. We are reimbursing them at a flat rate”.

Everybody Eats Holiday Meal Vouchers at Twin Falls First United Methodist Church (SK)

He said this upcoming Sunday they will be handing out about 50 to-go Thanksgiving meal kits and about 100 vouchers from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, but unfortunately, everybody won’t be able to eat together this year.

“One of the big ideas we have here at Everybody Eats is that we would breakdown socioeconomic barriers. That we could have friendships and connections across socioeconomic lines,” Gharring said.

