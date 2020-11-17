Advertisement

Twin Falls schools to stay in ‘orange’ risk level

"When we're in these orange protocols we're able to socially distance in a really significant way within our school buildings"
The Twin Falls School District will keep it's schools in the orange coronavirus protocols as...
The Twin Falls School District will keep it's schools in the orange coronavirus protocols as Gov. Little moves the state to stage two
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With Gov. Brad Little moving Idaho back to a modified Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan, KMVT wanted to know if this would change the risk levels at the schools.

Twin Falls School District has decided it will remain in the “orange protocol” with a hybrid learning schedule. The district has been following these guidelines for several weeks and say its numbers have been pretty steady and much of the cases it sees within students and staff are more likely to come from out in the community and not within the actual schools.

“When we’re in these orange protocols we’re able to socially distance in a really significant way within our school buildings, because we have half the students in the school every day," said Eva Craner, the Twin Falls School District public relations director. "It still allows us to do a really robust education at all levels.”

Craner added the school district understands that it is very challenging for families with their children only in school every other day and they appreciate the communities working together to get through this challenging time.

