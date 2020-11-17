Uptick in individuals pawning items in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A Twin Falls pawn shop is seeing an uptick in the number of people coming in to sell items, like guns, gold and silver. KMVT has the details behind this increased need for some quick money.

People may remember back in March when the pandemic began to close things down, KMVT reported that ammunition and firearms were flying off the shelves of Washington Street Pawn. This increase has continued and at one point Washington Street Pawn said they almost ran out of guns.

Fast forward to November and the country is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and while people are still buying plenty of firearms, this Twin Falls pawn shop says there is a growing number of people coming in to sell them.

“There is a lot of people who bought firearms because of the panic, who now are selling those firearms because they have got to eat,” said Washington Street Pawn owner Forest Anderson.

The pawn shop reports buying about 100 to 120 guns back from the community over the last two months, and people are selling more than just guns. The store is also seeing people sell a lot of gold and silver. Washington Street Pawn is in a unique position where it hears the many reasons community members are in need to sell items.

“People will walk in and they are like, you know I either just got a job and it’s going to be two weeks before I get paid, my unemployment benefits have run out, or I just laid off because my business just got hit with the COVID-19 restrictions,” Anderson said.

Washington Street Pawn strongly encourages the Magic Valley to support small businesses, so much so they ask the community members to bring in a receipt from a local business and they will enter them into a drawing for a free gun.

“Let’s quit going after each other about politics," Andersons said. “Let’s quit going after each other about who is wearing a mask and who is not, and let’s just simply say what can I do to help you.”

