Ward, Donna

ALMO—Donna Pettingill Ward, 94 of Almo, Idaho, crossed peacefully through the veil and reunited with her husband on November 14, 2020. She was born March 4, 1926, in Elba, Idaho, to her parents, John Basil and Inez Caroline Pettingill. She was welcomed by her parents and older sister, Amy Yvonne. A younger brother, Lynn Pettingill, joined the family five years later.

Donna grew up in Elba on the family farm, where she experienced many happy childhood adventures with her sister and brother. She learned the art of canning, playing the piano and quilting, all of which were an asset to her throughout her life. Over the years Donna and her mother hand quilted over 100 quilts for family and friends.

She attended grade school in Elba where she excelled in socializing and basketball. She then went on to Raft River High School in Malta, Idaho, where she met the love of her life, Thern Ward. She graduated in 1945, and married Thern on January 28, 1946, in the Salt Lake Temple. This union was blessed with six children.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During her life she had many callings in the Church including primary teacher, organist for the Relief Society, and quilt director. She had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ that she taught to her children and shared with her friends. Family was very important to her and she kept them close.

She is survived by her sons, Marvin Ward (Arlene) of Elba, and Base Ward (Tammy) of Almo; daughters, VerLynn Anthon (Clyde) of Declo, and Sue Robinson of Burley; daughters-in-law, Maxeen Ward of Burley, and Kae Ward of Elba; brother, Lynn Pettingill of Twin Falls; 29 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren with three more on the way. She deeply loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Amy Yvonne Loveland; her brother, Dick Pettingill; husband, Thern Ward Sr.; sons, Morgan T. Ward, and Thern Ward Jr.; grandsons, Marvin Nish (Jake) Ward, and Jack Ward; and great-great-grandson, Tyson Zachry Jones.

The family would like to express our gratitude to Autumn Haven in Rupert for the love and excellent care they gave to our mother. She loved Alexis and Rachel and considered them part of the family. We can never thank you enough.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Almo. Burial will be in Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

For those attending the visitation or funeral service in person, a face mask must be worn at all times and social distancing practiced.

For those unable to attend, a live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available at www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com