Woman gets life in prison for killing husband’s ex-wife

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman who fatally stabbed her husband’s ex-wife in Oregon has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 38-year-old Angela McCraw-Hester pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of Annastasia Hester.

On June 10, 2016, police responded after Hester called 911 around 3 a.m.

Police say Hester had been stabbed dozens of times and died at a hospital. U.S. Marshals found and arrested McCraw-Hester in 2017 in Pocatello, Idaho.

In 2019, police arrested McCraw-Hester’s husband, Matthew Hester, in Kennewick, Washington.

He is awaiting trial on conspiracy charges. Court records show that Matthew Hester told police he and his wife talked about killing his ex-wife, but they didn’t follow through.

