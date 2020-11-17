Advertisement

Woman gets life in prison for killing husband’s ex-wife

A woman who fatally stabbed her husband’s ex-wife in Oregon has been sentenced to life in prison.
A woman who fatally stabbed her husband’s ex-wife in Oregon has been sentenced to life in prison.(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman who fatally stabbed her husband’s ex-wife in Oregon has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 38-year-old Angela McCraw-Hester pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of Annastasia Hester.

On June 10, 2016, police responded after Hester called 911 around 3 a.m.

Police say Hester had been stabbed dozens of times and died at a hospital. U.S. Marshals found and arrested McCraw-Hester in 2017 in Pocatello, Idaho.

In 2019, police arrested McCraw-Hester’s husband, Matthew Hester, in Kennewick, Washington.

He is awaiting trial on conspiracy charges. Court records show that Matthew Hester told police he and his wife talked about killing his ex-wife, but they didn’t follow through.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls city council receives a concerning COVID-19 update from Dr. Kern at St. Luke's Magic...
Twin Falls City Council receives another alarming COVID-19 update
Burley man died Friday after his truck hit a patch of ice on Interstate 86, west of American...
Burley man dies in crash after truck hits icy patch on I-86
A fire broke out at the Jalisco Taqueria on Blue Lakes Boulevard around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls food truck, spreads to restaurant
Constitutional Law Processor says mask mandates are legal under the law
Professor says mask mandates are constitutional
Idaho’s 2nd-largest school district goes online-only, again

Latest News

KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports record 35 COVID-19 deaths in one day
Over the past five years, the College of Southern Idaho’s radiologic technology program says...
CSI’S radiologic technology program provides technologists for southern Idaho
The Idaho DMV is issuing an extension on expiring registrations and driver’s licenses.
Idaho DMV issues extension on licenses and registrations
Community members in Burley are organizing a prayer rally Saturday to bring people together who...
Burley man organizes prayer rally for the community