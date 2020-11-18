Advertisement

2 Oregon counties continue push to join Idaho

Supporters have been working for several years to build momentum for shifting Oregon’s border
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LA PINE, Ore. (AP) - People in two counties in rural Oregon voted to push their lawmakers to consider moving their communities into Idaho, which they say is more representative of their political views.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the chances of Jefferson and Union counties joining Idaho are slim as it would require votes by both Oregon and Idaho legislatures and the U.S. Congress.

Supporters have been working for several years to build momentum for shifting Oregon’s border to put some of the state’s more rural, and politically conservative, counties to Idaho.

They say that, because state politics are dominated by more populous - and more politically progressive - communities along the Interstate 5 corridor, large swaths of the state are ignored.

