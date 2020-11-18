Advertisement

Availability of computers puts strain on schools

“We did have to pull over a thousand outdated Chromebooks out of the recycling.”
Twin Falls School District pull Chromebooks from recycle to provide computers for students
Twin Falls School District pull Chromebooks from recycle to provide computers for students(WLUC)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With schools all across the nation and here in Idaho going to online learning and hybrid schedules it has put a lot of pressure on students, staff and the I-T departments.

The Twin Falls School District has assigned a device for every student. The I-T department has to set up each one, and in the Twin Falls schools that is over ten thousand Chromebooks and iPads.

Every student second grade and up is provided with a Chromebook and some kindergarten and first grade students receive an iPad. And while the I-T manager at the school district says the Chromebooks are fairly strait forward to set up the iPads to take some time to get programed. And the issue is also supply.

“We did have to pull over a thousand outdated Chromebooks out of the recycling," said Brett Keller, IT Manager for Twin Falls School District. "They were headed to recycling but availability to Chromebooks has been a problem.”

Keller added that an order for over two thousand Chromebooks they made in June is expected at the end of December or early January.

