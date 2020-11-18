Advertisement

Behind the Business: Jensen Jewelers offers more than just jewelry

The business started in Twin Falls and now has 15 Western U.S. locations
Jensen Jewelers
Jensen Jewelers(Rachel Fabbi)
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - If you’ve driven around downtown Twin Falls, you’ve probably driven past the topic of this weeks Behind the Business segment.

KMVT talked with Jensen Jewelers to see just how far this family-oriented business has come.

“It’s always run like a family-owned business,” said Tony Prater, the owner and CEO of Jensen Jewelers. “It started here in downtown Twin at the old Perrine hotel, Don Jensen had a dream, and a thousand dollars in his pocket, and he opened a jewelry store there.”

That dream started in 1956, and 64 years later, Jensen Jewelers now has 15 stores throughout the Western United States.

But the location at 109 Main Avenue East in Twin Falls is special.

“In 1958 he moved over here to the space that we’re in now,” Prater said. “And this became our main store — Jensen Jewelers. Now it’s our Jensen Ringmaker store where we do a lot of custom work for people, and we do the largest elk ivory program in the world — comes out of Jensen Jewelers in downtown Twin Falls.”

Prater also said although they’ve grown a lot, they’re still very family oriented. And they try to give back to their communities as often as possible.

“Everyone picks kind of a charity or something that they do,” he said. “We do have food banks that we build here in Twin Falls and we distribute those to the local grade schools, so we try to give back in a lot of ways we can to the communities that we’re involved in.”

That kind of spirit starts from the top down.

“A few years ago, I give out turkeys every year,” Prater continues “I give out turkeys to all the employees for Thanksgiving to help with the family type stuff, and I found that they were donating those turkeys back to people who were in need. In fact, one employee cooked five Thanksgiving meals — top to bottom, and found needy families to take those to on Thanksgiving morning.”

Prater says that’s just the kind of people that make the Magic Valley and the communities they serve so special.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls city council receives a concerning COVID-19 update from Dr. Kern at St. Luke's Magic...
Twin Falls City Council receives another alarming COVID-19 update
A fire broke out at the Jalisco Taqueria on Blue Lakes Boulevard around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls food truck, spreads to restaurant
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports record 35 COVID-19 deaths in one day
Elko Police Department is looking for information about a person of interest related to a...
Elko police look for person of interest in connection to Nov. 1 murder
A woman who fatally stabbed her husband’s ex-wife in Oregon has been sentenced to life in prison.
Woman gets life in prison for killing husband’s ex-wife

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Love, James
Donna Pettingill Ward, 94 of Almo, Idaho, crossed peacefully through the veil and reunited with...
Ward, Donna
A Magic Valley animal rescue group is making adjustments this year after having many events...
Animal rescue group makes adjustments due to COVID-19 pandemic
Kent Ralph Gwilliam, a 68-year-old resident of Burley, was called home to our Heavenly Father...
Gwilliam, Kent Ralph