Behind the Business: Jensen Jewelers offers more than just jewelry

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - If you’ve driven around downtown Twin Falls, you’ve probably driven past the topic of this weeks Behind the Business segment.

KMVT talked with Jensen Jewelers to see just how far this family-oriented business has come.

“It’s always run like a family-owned business,” said Tony Prater, the owner and CEO of Jensen Jewelers. “It started here in downtown Twin at the old Perrine hotel, Don Jensen had a dream, and a thousand dollars in his pocket, and he opened a jewelry store there.”

That dream started in 1956, and 64 years later, Jensen Jewelers now has 15 stores throughout the Western United States.

But the location at 109 Main Avenue East in Twin Falls is special.

“In 1958 he moved over here to the space that we’re in now,” Prater said. “And this became our main store — Jensen Jewelers. Now it’s our Jensen Ringmaker store where we do a lot of custom work for people, and we do the largest elk ivory program in the world — comes out of Jensen Jewelers in downtown Twin Falls.”

Prater also said although they’ve grown a lot, they’re still very family oriented. And they try to give back to their communities as often as possible.

“Everyone picks kind of a charity or something that they do,” he said. “We do have food banks that we build here in Twin Falls and we distribute those to the local grade schools, so we try to give back in a lot of ways we can to the communities that we’re involved in.”

That kind of spirit starts from the top down.

“A few years ago, I give out turkeys every year,” Prater continues “I give out turkeys to all the employees for Thanksgiving to help with the family type stuff, and I found that they were donating those turkeys back to people who were in need. In fact, one employee cooked five Thanksgiving meals — top to bottom, and found needy families to take those to on Thanksgiving morning.”

Prater says that’s just the kind of people that make the Magic Valley and the communities they serve so special.

