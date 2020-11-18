Advertisement

Boise State gets ready for long trip to Hawaii

The Broncos finally get a full week of practice
By Jack Schemmel
Nov. 18, 2020
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - After two short weeks of practice in a row, Boise State football finally gets an extended week of practice this week. The Broncos beat Colorado State 52-21 last Thursday.

This week, Boise State plays at Hawaii Saturday at 9 p.m. M.S.T.

After starting the first game of the season against Utah State, Hank Bachmeier made his return under center against Colorado State.

Head Coach Bryan Harsin told reporters Monday he thought Bachmeier operated the offense very well against the Rams.

As the offense gets more time together as a group, Harsin believes the execution will get better. Having the extra practice time this week will help as well.

“The last three weeks have just felt so crammed, it will be nice to have a real Thursday to come in on Friday a little bit earlier and leave,” Harsin said. “The travel, six hours on a plane, we’re going to get off, we’re going to stretch out, we’ll make sure we’re ready to go, and next day it’s ‘make sure you are ready to go and let’s get after it.'”

Normally Boise State would travel Thursday instead of Friday to Hawaii, but of course, with COVID-19, the team can’t really spend time outside of the hotel.

